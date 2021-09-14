Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $121,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLRN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.19. 99,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,601. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.04. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

