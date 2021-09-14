ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACCO. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. 285,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,400. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $849.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

