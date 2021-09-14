Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.