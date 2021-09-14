Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Tops One Day Volume of $158,647.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $158,647.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,276.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.20 or 0.07288958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.00393309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $617.67 or 0.01364220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00123965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.05 or 0.00583202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.70 or 0.00480830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00349368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.