Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ (ADAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. Jonestrading currently has a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ADAP. Mizuho began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.85 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 54,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

