Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ (ADAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. Jonestrading currently has a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on ADAP. Mizuho began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.85 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 54,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
