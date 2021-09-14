Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.85. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 80,114 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $913.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.