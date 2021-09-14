Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Update

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 742.0% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Adbri stock remained flat at $$2.73 during trading on Tuesday. Adbri has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adbri to a “hold” rating and set a $3.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

