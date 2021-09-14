ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing biotechnologies specifically focused on health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOMA LINDA, CA. “

ADTX opened at $1.67 on Monday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

