Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,894,135 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,109,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.69.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $646.60. 27,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $632.85 and its 200-day moving average is $547.30. The stock has a market cap of $308.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

