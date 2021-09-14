ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Up 45,300.0% in August

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 45,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 979,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADOM remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Tuesday. 171,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 4.14. ADOMANI has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADOMANI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Adomani, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats.

