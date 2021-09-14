Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 21,217 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,044 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Transocean by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,039 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 215,977 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

In related news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.74.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.