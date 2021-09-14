Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 22.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AerCap by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 39.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AER stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.