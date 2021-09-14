Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 418 Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

GXTG stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.