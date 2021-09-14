Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,455,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,427,000 after buying an additional 115,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 172.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,283,000 after buying an additional 477,417 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 701,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after buying an additional 97,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,038,000 after buying an additional 179,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 138,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53.

