Advisor OS LLC Purchases Shares of 7,748 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.37.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

