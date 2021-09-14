Aeternity Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.97 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $42.97 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 73% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00018019 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 389,300,980 coins and its circulating supply is 343,480,036 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

