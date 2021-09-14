AF Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AFAQU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

AF Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AFAQU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 15th. AF Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

AF Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. AF Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $468,000.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

