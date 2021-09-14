Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.55. 792,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,946,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 60.43% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

