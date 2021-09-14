Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.28. Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

AGEN stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 91,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 78.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Agenus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Agenus by 46.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Agenus by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Agenus by 26.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

