Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 577 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 55,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

