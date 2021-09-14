Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 2,378 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 187.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $10,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

