Aigen Investment Management LP Has $559,000 Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $89.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The business had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.