Aigen Investment Management LP Has $695,000 Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

