Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $664,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $148.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $152.23. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

