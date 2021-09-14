Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 10,690 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4,548.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Granite Construction stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

