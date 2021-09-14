Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 205,770 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205,770 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

NYSE D opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

