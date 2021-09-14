Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 205,770 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205,770 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 77,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 130,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

