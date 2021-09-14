Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $830,000 Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Nutanix by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,656 shares of company stock worth $4,210,080 in the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

