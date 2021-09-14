Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.73.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $160.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.97. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,214,569 shares of company stock worth $323,657,254 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

