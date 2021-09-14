Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 2,271,391 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,816,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

KERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Akerna had a negative net margin of 175.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akerna Corp. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 243,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 211,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

