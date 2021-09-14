Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.87 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 470.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,978. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

