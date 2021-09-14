Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stake Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,390,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after buying an additional 230,442 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ACI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

ACI stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.