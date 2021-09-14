Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.82

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 3756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

ALKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,396,755.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,584,405 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $147,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

