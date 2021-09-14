Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Shares in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the second quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. 45.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMYQ opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89.

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

