Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 34.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.36. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.