Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $36,000 in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trevena by 31.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 840,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 149.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 24.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 274,471 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Trevena by 169.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trevena by 81.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 168,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Trevena, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.44.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow bought 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

