Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 49,396 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 41,163.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,396 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 284,386 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,839 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $754,337. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

