Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cambium Networks worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMBM opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $935.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

