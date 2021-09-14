Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 69,237 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 49,104.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,237 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,048 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

PSTG opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

