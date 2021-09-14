Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

AWCMY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. 14,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,608. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a positive change from Alumina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Alumina

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

