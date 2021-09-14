Amanda Willett Sells 46,000 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns -13,188 shares in the company, valued at C($24,925.32).

Shares of TSE DML opened at C$2.06 on Tuesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -73.57.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

DML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.11.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.