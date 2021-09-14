AMATEN Trading 40.1% Higher This Week (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. AMATEN has a market cap of $2.34 million and $148.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN (AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

