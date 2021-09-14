American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 14th (NASDAQ:AMAOU)

American Acquisition Opportunity’s (NASDAQ:AMAOU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 14th. American Acquisition Opportunity had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of AMAOU stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity by 71.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares in the last quarter.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

