American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,696 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $50,989,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,970,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 353,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

