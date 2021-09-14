American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $164,147.90 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,147.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AAT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 181,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,118. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after buying an additional 530,213 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $1,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $4,250,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 195.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

