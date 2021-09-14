American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $164,147.90 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,147.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:AAT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 181,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,118. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $40.62.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after buying an additional 530,213 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $1,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $4,250,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 195.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
