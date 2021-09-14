American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

ACC opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 724.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

