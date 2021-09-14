American Century Companies Inc. Buys 71,158 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $159,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $743,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $9.44.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

