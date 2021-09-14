American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 197.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,321. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $118.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.14.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

