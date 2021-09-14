American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter valued at $20,827,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Employers by 896.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 201,262 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter valued at $4,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Employers by 76.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Employers stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

