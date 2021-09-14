American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 1,184.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 11,497.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399,753 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $34,157,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 155.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 445,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $2,263,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.25.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

